Save Team Knowledge Automagically

Organize and annotate useful knowledge shared in everyday conversations
Kipwise automatically keeps all article links shared in your Slack channel. No more manual copy-and-paste to your internal wiki. Look them up when you need them.
Kipwise allows your team to collaborate on highlights and annotations easily directly in Slack. An easier way to spark a discussion leads to higher team participation.
There are treasures in your #articles, #good-read or #learning channel. Don't under-utilize them.
Reading-only is not good enough. Your opinions and summary mean a lot more than just sharing a link.
Everyone in your team is able to help make the article more valuable with team-relevant annotations.
All annotations will get sent to the same reply thread, so everyone can see them directly in Slack.
No more “where was that useful article I read 2 months ago” problem. All articles and annotations automatically saved and organized - search available.
If you are a professional group (e.g. a growth hackers community) that has a Slack team for members to mingle and share knowledge, you can use Kipwise for free! Apply now